Leica teams with Daniel Craig to design a $7,000 Q2 camera worthy of Bond

Leica

The German lens manufacturer Leica is responsible for some of the most stylish (and expensive) compact cameras on the market, including the $5,000 Leica Q2. Now, after a collaboration with actor Daniel Craig and renowned British photographer Greg Williams, the brand has a new, limited edition of the Q2 for sale that ups the style factor even higher, along with the price.

Called the Leica Q2 Daniel Craig x Greg Williams, the camera shares the same specs as the original but features an exclusive new design, with gold-painted accents and diamond-embossed leather. Available now, only 750 are being made, at a goldfingered asking price of $6,995.

As for specs, the limited-edition Leica boasts a 47-megapixel sensor, a fixed 28mm lens and the ability to shoot video in 4K UHD 24p -- same as the original.

"The Leica Q2 is, for me, the perfect camera and needs no improvement," said Craig. "So, to have the chance to work with the amazing people at Leica and my friend Greg Williams to create something as unique as this has been a privilege and an honor."

Williams adds Craig's interest in photography made for an especially smooth collaboration.

"We bonded over our shared love of Leica on Casino Royale," Williams said. "Daniel takes beautiful photos and has a great eye. The Leica Q2 is an extension of me -- you never see me without one around my neck -- so to work with Daniel and the team at Leica on this limited edition has been very special."

Along with the golden accents and embossed leather, each of the special edition cameras comes with a Nappa leather carrying strap and a presentation box lined with black silk. Each camera has the name and sequential serial number laser engraved under the glass cover of the camera display, as well as a black-and-gold Leica logo instead of the usual red. Both are firsts for the brand, intended to make for a more distinctive design.

You don't need me to tell you that $6,995 is an awful lot to spend on a compact camera (for comparison, the Sony RX1R II boasts similar specs and costs thousands less). But hey, you only live twice, right?