Lori Grunin/CNET

It wasn't until I started analyzing the specs that it hit me that Leica's SL2 -- the second version of its full-frame SL mirrorless -- bears a lot of similarities to the Panasonic S1R. And that's not a bad thing; for instance, it means that Leica incorporates a five-axis sensor-shift stabilization system, a 5.8-megapixel OLED electronic viewfinder and a larger 3.2-inch back LCD. The new model also adds some curviness that the previous grip lacked, making the camera a lot more comfortable to hold.

The camera will be shipping this month for $5,995 (body). It replaces the original SL at the same price.

The camera also has updated autofocus. It's still contrast AF but it's a lot smarter thanks to the newer Maestro III imaging processor, which adds face and body detection.

Other updates include:

It can now record 10-bit 4:2:2 video to a card -- both SD card slots support UHS-II -- and in cropped mode, it can record 5K/30p video. Leica also adds HLG (hybrid log gamma) profile support.

There's a new 187MP eight-shot high-resolution mode, made possible by the sensor-shift mechanism.

It's now IP54-certified, indicating a slightly better level of dust-and-splash resistance than before, and Leica says the new leatherette accent around the body should stand up better cosmetically over time.

In general, Leica has tweaked the design to give it a little less of a slablike aesthetic, but like the SR1, it's one of the biggest full-frame mirrorless models on the market. And it's heavy, too, at about 2 pounds; that's without the lenses, which are big hunks of glass.