Voltron fans waiting to get their hands on a Lego set based on the 80s cartoon and more recent Netflix series won't have to sit tight much longer.
It'll will be available early at San Diego Comic-Con in July, SYFY Wire reported Thursday. The Lego website shows the set will cost $179 and be available to everyone else on August 1, 2018.
The set will come with more than 2,321 pieces to create a 15-inch-tall Voltron.
Lego did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but did tweet images from the set Thursday.
Voltron: Legendary Defender's 6th season is now on Netflix.
Discuss: Lego's new Voltron set ready to defend the universe at San Diego Comic-Con
