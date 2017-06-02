Meet a giant Wonder Woman and her DC pals, made of Lego bricks

1:46 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Heroes aren't born, they're made. Out of bricks.

At least they are at Art of the Brick: DC Superheroes, a new exhibit that shows classic comic heroes like Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman built out of millions of Lego bricks.

The exhibit is the work of artist Nathan Sawaya, a former lawyer who now makes sculptures and other artwork from Lego. His latest show features various interpretations of iconic characters from the pages of DC Comics. It's on now in London, in a purpose-built venue by the banks of the river Thames.

We swung into action and checked out the exhibition. Here's a sneak peek.

The exhibition uses nearly 2 million Lego bricks. There are half a million bricks in one sculpture alone: a giant Batmobile designed by Sawaya in collaboration with distinguished artist Jim Lee.

The stars of the show include Wonder Woman, whose movie opens this weekend. She teams up with chums Batman, Superman, Cyborg, the Flash, and Aquaman, who will appear in a from the Justice League movie later this year.

Other characters on show include Batgirl, Robin, the Joker, Harley Quinn, Green Lantern, Green Arrow, Hawkman and Hawkgirl, the Atom and Martian Manhunter. Blue Beetle and Booster Gold make an appearance too.

One of the most clever parts of the show is Sawaya's signature trick of turning two-dimensional artwork into 3D sculptures. Marvel at these new versions of iconic covers like the very first DC comic, Action Comics no.1, which introduced Superman.

Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes runs until mid-June. Tickets cost £16.50 (about $21, AU$29) for adults and £11 (about $14, AU$19) for children, with concessions and family tickets saving you money. On Mondays, tickets are only £10 for everyone -- see the website for full details.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.