Lego wants you to donate your used bricks to children's charities

Lego

Those old Lego sets collecting dust in your closet could end up making some kid's day.

Lego on Tuesday announced a pilot program called Lego Replay that encourages people to donate their used Lego bricks to children's nonprofits in the US.

To participate, take any loose Lego bricks, sets, or accessories you no longer want, put them into a cardboard box, and visit Lego.com/Replay to print out a free UPS shipping label.

The package will be sent to the Give Back Box facility, where your toy donation will be sorted, inspected and cleaned.

"We know people don't throw away their Lego bricks," Tim Brooks, vice president of environmental responsibility at the Lego Group, said in a statement. "But others have asked us for a safe way to dispose of or to donate their bricks. With Lego Replay, they have an easy option that's both sustainable and socially impactful."

Lego Replay has designated the charity Teach For America to receive the Lego toys. The charities will provide them to classrooms across the country. Some of the Lego toys donated will also be sent to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston for their after-school programs.

Both nonprofit groups can expect to receive the first shipments in November 2019.