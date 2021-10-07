Lego Titanic sets sail with 9,090 pieces -- and no iceberg

Enlarge Image Lego Group

Lego's new Titanic set offers a pre-disaster version of the ocean liner that infamously hit an iceberg and sank during its maiden voyage in 1912, taking over 1,500 lives. The 9,090-piece plastic-brick set lets you build the ship, intact and ready to set out on the Lego seas of your imagination, where you can wish it a better fate.

There's no Lego iceberg. No Lego Leonardo DiCaprio. No Lego Kate Winslet. No floating Lego door. What you do get is an exceptionally detailed ship with cross sections of interior rooms, including the grand staircase, dining saloon and engine room. The set is one of the longest at 4 feet, 5 inches (1.3 meters) and one the largest that Lego has ever produced.

Lego Group design master Mike Psiaki said the designers referenced historic blueprints.

"Designing the Lego Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date," he said Wednesday in a statement.

Lego tweeted a video of the set on Thursday. It's recommended for builders 18 and older -- and it's probably for fans with some money in savings. The price tag is as titanic as the set: $630 (£570/AU$1,000).

Titanic preorders start Nov. 1 for its Nov. 8 launch.