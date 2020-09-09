Enlarge Image Lego

You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy -- but that's what makes the Mos Eisley Cantina Star Wars Lego set so much fun.

Lego's newest set recreates the infamous moment when Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi first meet Han Solo and Chewbacca in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. It's a huge turning point in the galaxy-spanning saga, so the set is suitably weighty.

The 3,187-piece set opens up to over half a metre square, including cantina and outbuildings plus extras like two landspeeders and a lumbering dewback. It comes with 21 minifigs, including Luke, Han, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewie and some stormtroopers.

Enlarge Image Lego

The denizens of the dive bar also include Greedo, so you can recreate the famous shootout when Han shot first. You also get such beloved characters as Ponda Baba, Dr. Evazan, droid-racist barman, Garindan the snitch, devil guy, and the legendary cantina band Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes.

Enlarge Image Lego

The Mos Eisley Cantina Lego set goes on sale for Lego VIP members Sept. 16 and then globally from Oct. 1. The sizeable set won't be cheap, but just think of it as a perfect lockdown project.