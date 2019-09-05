CNET también está disponible en español.

Lego's magnificent Imperial Star Destroyer is its longest Star Wars set ever

The 43-inch, 4,784-piece Devastator is part of Lego's Ultimate Collector Series, and costs $700.

The Empire is coming ...

If you've wanted to recreate the iconic opening moments of Star Wars: A New Hope in Lego form, you're in luck. The toymaker on Thursday revealed that the 4,784-piece Imperial Star Destroyer will join its Ultimate Collector Series on Sept. 18, and it'll be its longest Star Wars set ever at 43 inches (110cm).

The set comes with a tiny Tantive IV for the Star Destroyer to swallow up.

This particular vessel is the Devastator, Darth Vader's personal transport, and has swivelling guns, a moveable radar dish, massive engine exhausts and loads of cool surface detail. You also get a tiny Tantive IV (the Rebel Alliance ship it chases in the movie) to build, so you can recreate that opening scene.

Beyond the ships, the set includes a pair of unique minifigures -- an Imperial officer and a crewmember. Both have blasters, so they're prepared for any encounters with rebel scum.

When paired with its 3-inch display stand, the model is 17 inches (44cm) high and 26 inches (66cm) wide. It'll set you back a galactic $700 (£650) too.

It comes out Sept. 18 in Lego Stores and its site if you're a VIP member, with general availability coming on Oct. 1.

