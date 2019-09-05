Lego's magnificent Imperial Star Destroyer is its longest Star Wars set ever

Lego

If you've wanted to recreate the iconic opening moments of Star Wars: A New Hope in Lego form, you're in luck. The toymaker on Thursday revealed that the 4,784-piece Imperial Star Destroyer will join its Ultimate Collector Series on Sept. 18, and it'll be its longest Star Wars set ever at 43 inches (110cm).

Lego

This particular vessel is the Devastator, Darth Vader's personal transport, and has swivelling guns, a moveable radar dish, massive engine exhausts and loads of cool surface detail. You also get a tiny Tantive IV (the Rebel Alliance ship it chases in the movie) to build, so you can recreate that opening scene.

Beyond the ships, the set includes a pair of unique minifigures -- an Imperial officer and a crewmember. Both have blasters, so they're prepared for any encounters with rebel scum.

When paired with its 3-inch display stand, the model is 17 inches (44cm) high and 26 inches (66cm) wide. It'll set you back a galactic $700 (£650) too.

It comes out Sept. 18 in Lego Stores and its site if you're a VIP member, with general availability coming on Oct. 1.