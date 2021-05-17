Enlarge Image Lego Group

Lego Peter Parker is about to get an earful from his demanding newspaper editor. Lego's new and very tall The Daily Bugle set puts you in control of J. Jonah Jameson's temper, as well as Spider-Man's battles with iconic Marvel villains like Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus.

The 3,772-piece high-rise kit reaches almost 33 inches (82 centimeters) in height, making it the tallest Lego Marvel set yet. Lego recommends the complex set for builders 18 and over.

As with the painstakingly detailed Friends TV show set, The Daily Bugle is stuffed with little tidbits for hard-core fans. The set comes with 25 minifigures, including Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Mysterio, Punisher, Daredevil and even Spider-Ham, the porcine version of Spider-Man.

The modular, four-floor Bugle building includes the ground floor entrance (which can be made to look like it exploded), the newsroom (with doughnuts), a Green Goblin-attack set piece and Betty Brant and Jameson's offices on the top floor. A fire escape runs down the side and there's a water tower and large "The Daily Bugle" sign up on the roof.

"One of my favorite elements is the Green Goblin flying inside the building through the window," designer Mark John Stafford said in a Lego statement on Sunday. "Being able to design a moment of frozen action like this in a Lego set has always been a dream and I finally got to make it happen."

The sheer number of minifigs combined with the detailed design of the building means you can enact all sorts of storylines from the comics or the various movie versions, from Tobey Maguire to the animated Into the Spider-Verse.

The Daily Bugle will be offered to Lego VIPs on May 26 and the general public on June 1 for $300 (£275 AU$386).

Are your Spidey-senses tingling yet?