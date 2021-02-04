This Lego Sonic the Hedehog set is becoming a reality

Lego

Lego dived into classic video games with last year's Mario and NES sets, but it's going to the Sega side of the '90s console wars with its upcoming Sonic Mania-themed one. The idea came from its Lego Ideas platform, and the company on Thursday revealed it plans to product the set.

The Sonic Mania set was designed by Viv Grannell, a 24-year-old, UK-based fan. She submitted it to Lego in 2019 and it gathered enough support to get the company's attention

"I've been invested in the world of Sonic for almost my entire life, and it's such a perfect fit for the LEGO system that I spent about a year rallying support for it to happen," Grannell said in a release. "Having 10,000 people back my design was overwhelming enough, even with friends and family behind me, but having it be selected for further development was the most exciting secret I have ever had to keep!"

You might remember Green Hill Zone as the first level from the original 1991 Sonic the Hedgehog. Grannell's set is based on 2017's excellent Sonic Mania, which pays homage to the speedy Sega mascot's 2D adventures.

It's unclear when this set will come out, but the Sonic franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary this June.

This isn't the first time Sonic has been available in Lego form, as previously noted by Kotaku. He was downloadable character for Lego Dimensions, and got a minifig set too.