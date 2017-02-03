Self-lacing sneaker uses Lego to go 'Back to the Future'

Few pieces of footwear are as iconic as Marty McFly's self-lacing Nike Mag sneakers from "Back to the Future: Part II." In 1989, when the movie came out, they were just a fictional dream. Now Nike has the real (very expensive) deal, but industrial designer Vimal Patel found a much more fun and far less practical way to get a self-lacing sneaker: use Lego and build it yourself.

Patel posted a video of his creation in action on Tuesday and New Atlas brought it to our attention. The motorized Lego design is set around the sides and back of what the inventor describes as a "worn-out shoe." The gears whir into action, wrapping the laces around a rod to tighten them.

"This was a quick experiment into combining Lego with other materials," writes Patel, who used a Dremel tool and hot glue gun to help attach the Lego device. A battery pack sits behind the heel to power the mechanism. He says there's room for improvement on the design, but the current form works reasonably well.

The self-lacing Lego shoe is incredibly entertaining, but it's not the sort of thing you'd want to sport out on a stroll around town. You would probably end up dropping Lego pieces in your wake.

