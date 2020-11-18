Lego reveals new Super Mario sets with cool customization options

Lego

Lego announced new Super Mario 2021 sets on Tuesday, including a maker set that lets builders completely customize Lego Super Mario building and ways to earn coins.



The Lego Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set, as well as three expansion packs, two power-up packs and an entirely new line of character packs, hit stores on Jan. 1, 2021.

Using the Customization Machine included in the maker set, builders can change how Lego Mario reacts to three special bricks. The maker set also introduces a new start pipe that will shuffle the rules of the level play -- players are challenged to reach the Goal Pole in less time, with increased rewards.

Other sets introduced Tuesday are the Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set, the Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set, the Wiggler's Poison Swamp Expansion Set, Penguin Mario Power-Up Pack and the Tanooki Mario Power-Up Pack.

Penguin Mario and Tanooki Mario both give Mario new abilities that can be used to beat Lego Super Mario courses.

Series Two of the Lego Super Mario character packs features an action tag that Lego Mario can read for fans to integrate into the level play. Series Two also includes 10 new collectible, buildable characters.

The packs are blind boxes so you won't know what you're getting until you open it. Fans could get a Huckit Crab, Spiny Cheep Cheep, Ninji, Foo, Parachute Goomba, Fly Guy, Poison Mushroom, Para-Beetle, Thwimp or a Bone Goomba.

The new sets also introduce much loved enemies, including the Piranha-Plants, Larry, a Goomba, Wiggler and Koopa Paratroopa, to the play, all of whom can be defeated or played with for coin rewards.

Be sure to check out our extensive review of the previously released Lego Super Mario sets.