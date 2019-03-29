Lego has revealed a 1,037-piece Batcave Friday in celebration of Batman's 80th anniversary, which is stacked with both Batman villains and allies.
The Batcave Clayface Invasion set depicts a tense invasion of the hero's headquarters. When the set is fully assembled, you'll be able to transform a Bruce Wayne minifigure into Batman in order to fend off minifigures of Clayface, Two-Face and Catwoman. Robin and Batwoman minifigures also join the fight in this set.
Clayface is a posable minifigure, big enough to grip another character with his hands.
Builders should be ready to assemble a lot of different rooms of the Batcave, including a Batcomputer zone, hi-tech zone, workout zone, weapons room, trophy room, a transformation tower, jail modules and a Bat-Tank.
The Batcave set is set for an Aug. 1 release and will sell for $100 (roughly converting to £75 or AU$140).
The Lego set is one of several announced Friday for the 80th anniversary, which also include a 200-piece Mr. Freeze Batcycle Battle for $20, a 342-piece Batmobile for $30, a 489-piece Batwing and The Riddler Heist set for $50, a 59-piece Batman vs. The Riddler Robbery set for $10 and a 171-piece Batman and the Joker Escape set for $40.
All of these sets are also set for an Aug. 1 release, with the Mr. Freeze Batcycle Battle coming exclusively to Walmart one month earlier on July 1.
Batman's official 80th anniversary date will be this Saturday.
Discuss: Lego reveals a 1,000-brick Batcave to celebrate Batman's 80th anniversary
