Lego Porsche 911 shatters beautifully in a crash test

Car fans and plastic-brick fans alike welcomed the introduction of the stunning Lego Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS kit last year. Now you can watch with a mix of awe, horror and wonderment as all 2,704 pieces of that pristine model ram into a wall for a toy-sized crash test.

The crash test video, released on Tuesday, comes from German automobile club ADAC. It kicks off with an unboxing and a time-lapse of the build, which is no easy feat. Lego suggests the kit is best for builders age 16 and over. The ADAC's test track is a miniature version of a real crash-test setup.

Luxuriate in the slow-motion footage of doom as the Porsche hurtles towards a wall and then splits into its individual Lego components. See the dance of destruction from every possible angle.

The ADAC notes that the pieces themselves held up well, but the connection points where the bricks click together were the weak spots. Let's just say that Lego cars aren't designed with crumple zones.