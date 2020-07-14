Lego will offer a retro gaming fix with its Nintendo Entertainment System set from Aug. 1, the company revealed Tuesday. It'll include 2,646 pieces and cost around $250.

The set consists of an NES console (non-functioning, unfortunately), a CRT TV with Super Mario Bros' World 1-1 playing on the screen, a controller and a game cartridge.

A little crank can be used to move Mario along the screen, and you can scan an "action brick" that comes with the upcoming Lego Super Mario set (also out on Aug. 1) to make the big figure react as his on-screen counterpart moves through the level.

The set got an unofficial reveal on Monday, when Chinese website VJGamer leaked images.

If you want to play some actual NES games, you'll have to get yourself an NES Classic. Switch owners can also subscribe to the $20-a-year Nintendo Switch Online service to gain access to a retro library.