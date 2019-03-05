Lego's jumping on the foldables bandwagon along with Samsung and Huawei, but not with a phone.
The Danish toymaker made a direct visual reference to Samsung's Galaxy Fold unveiling in a Monday tweet about its "Lego Fold" pop-up story book.
"A stunning 5-inch cover display unfolds into an 11-inch pop-up story book," it wrote. "For endless creative play that never runs out of battery."
That's compared to the Samsung Galaxy Fold's 4.6-inch folded display and the 7.3-inch display when unfolded into a tablet.
Of course, Lego's $70 toy tells only two stories (Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk), while Samsung's fancy $1,980 device is packed with the usual stack of smartphone features.
Which is more charming though? You decide.
Discuss: Lego mocks Samsung Galaxy Fold with its own foldable
