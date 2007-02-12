LEGO Millenium Falcon: Revenge of the brick

LEGO unveiled its biggest, most detailed Star Wars kit to date with the Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon. This massive package is clearly targeted more toward hard-core fans and hobbyists than children, with its huge price tag and thousands of pieces.

This beast consists of over 5,000 pieces and measures over 33 inches long by 22 inches wide by 8 inches high. It can't make the Kessel Run in 1.2 parsecs, but it features careful details like a retracting boarding ramp, rotating quad blaster turrets, and an elevating radar dish. It also comes with LEGO minifigures of Han Solo, Chewie, Obi-Wan, Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia. Curiously, beloved droids R2D2 and C3P0 aren't included.

The Millennium Falcon is the third massive Star Wars vehicle to come from LEGO. The company previously released an Imperial Star Destroyer and a Death Star II. Like the Falcon, these two kits are huge, consisting of thousands of pieces and measuring at least two feet long or high. They also retail for $300 and are primarily available directly from the LEGO Store.

Fans hoping to build their own Falcon should be ready for even greater sticker shock. When it ships in October, the Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon will carry a price tag of $500, significantly more than the Star Destroyer or Death Star II kits. It's as if a million nerds' wallets cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.