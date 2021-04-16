Lego Luigi will probably join Mario soon

Nintendo

Lego Mario is suddenly eager to see his taller, greener brother. The electronic figure of Nintendo's mascot started calling out for Luigi following a firmware update this week, as revealed in Jay Phoenix's Twitter video and previously reported by Eurogamer.

So, was fiddling about with LEGO Mario for the first time in ages cos of that new treasure hunt update and pic.twitter.com/Ztk44ZAY3G — Jay Phoenix (@AyliffeMakit) April 15, 2021

The company also acknowledged Mario's cries on Facebook.

"We're looking into it and hope to have clarity on why this is soon. Stay tuned!" it wrote, implying an announcement will come soon.

Lego's first Mario set came out last summer, and was the result of a four-year collaborative project with Nintendo. More sets came out earlier this year, filling out the Mushroom Kingdom's coast of characters. We also got a Lego Nintendo Entertainment System set, if you prefer to build gray 80s game consoles.