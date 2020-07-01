Lego launches brand new 'posters' you can build, including Darth Vader, Iron Man, Marilyn Monroe and more

Lego

There's much more to Lego than impressive models of the Batmobile and the Millennium Falcon.

On Wednesday, Lego announced a new line of art sets aimed at attracting adult fans. Instead of building objects, these new sets let you build actual portraits of pop culture icons such Marvel superhero Iron Man, and Star Wars Sith villains Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Kylo Ren.

The new kits also include artist Andy Warhol's painting of actress Marilyn Monroe, as well as portraits of the legendary British pop band The Beatles.

Each Lego Art set features over 3,000 small, round pieces in various colors to pop into a canvas to make an artistic portrait. The square canvas measures around 15.5" inches (40 cm).

The Lego Art sets only have a canvas for one portrait. So if you want to build separate portraits of each of The Beatles band members or all of the Star Wars villains to display, you'll have to buy multiple sets. The Lego Art sets can also be combined to make a larger, multi-canvas art piece.

Lego

The Lego sets all come with CD soundtracks to play while building the sets that feature backstories, rare recordings, and interviews about the art subjects.

The Lego Art sets sell for $120 (about £96, AU$172). The sets are due to debut in stores internationally on Aug. 1, and in the US on Sept. 1.