Your ultimate Lego fantasies could come true. A newly built house in Denmark is filled to the gills with Lego everything. You can sit on a Lego chair, stand on a Lego rug, enjoy Lego wall art and pet a Lego cat. Airbnb will let one lucky family spend the night in this paradise of plastic bricks.

The Lego House recently opened to the public and contains a huge tree made from 6 million bricks, a gallery of Lego masterpieces and a variety of hands-on experience zones.

Airbnb's contest will close the house to visitors for one night to let the winners stay over and revel in more bricks than you can wrap your mind around. The contest asks you to answer in 550 characters or less the question, "If you and your family had an infinite supply of Lego bricks, what would you build?" The entry deadline is Nov. 16.

Airbnb will fly the winners to Denmark from anywhere in the world. The overnight stay also includes meeting a Lego master builder, lunch served by "two friendly robot waiters" and a building session where you make your contest-winning dream creation become reality.

The winners will need to observe some house rules, including mandatory playtime and no diving into the Lego pool.

"Parents are advised to wear LEGO-proof slippers at all times," Airbnb advises. Airbnb also reassures contestants that the bed located underneath a massive Lego waterfall is actually comfortable. Just try to keep your Lego bricks out of the sheets. They're worse than crumbs.