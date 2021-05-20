Enlarge Image Lego Group

The iconic colors of the Pride flag are stepping into the 3D realm with Lego's new Everyone is Awesome set. The set's name plays on the catchy Lego Movie song Everything is Awesome, and it embraces the inclusive rainbow imagery of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The 346-piece set features 11 minifigures along with a display backdrop of colorful striped pieces. "I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love," set designer Matthew Ashton said in a Lego Group statement on Thursday.

The minifigures each have unique hairstyles, and their pieces can be mixed and matched or left monochrome.

Lego is timing the release of the set for the start of Pride Month on June 1. The set will cost $34.99 in the US, £30.99 in the UK and AU$59.99 in Australia.

The company highlighted its internal diversity and inclusion efforts and partnerships with LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, including Stonewall, Workplace Pride and Open for Business. Lego Group is an ongoing supporter of UK group Diversity Role Models, which "seeks to embed inclusion and empathy in the next generation."

Ashton, Lego Group's vice president of design, crafted a moving personal statement about his motivations for creating Everyone is Awesome, which he says is for the community and also for allies.

"Being LGBTQIA+ myself, I knew I needed to step up to the plate and make a real statement about love and inclusivity," Ashton wrote, "and generally spread some Lego love to everybody who needs it."