Lego Dimensions is officially dead

Lego Dimensions, the "toy-to-life" gaming experience that lets you incorporate collectible Lego sets into a platform gamer, will not be issuing any additional updates, its developers have announced.

The basic idea behind Lego Dimensions was that gamers could incorporate special Lego figurines embedded with RFID tags onto a "Toy Pad" base, then play as those characters in the game. Collect the toys, expand the game. Despite a couple of kinks, CNET heralded the game for its "great characters, clever puzzles and a physical experience you won't get anywhere else."

Now, that "multiverse" of characters and adventures will cease to expand.

From building and rebuilding to the most bricktacular mash-ups, the Multiverse would be nothing without our amazing community. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/NEDbBXqjyZ — LEGO Dimensions (@LEGODimensions) October 23, 2017

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games and the Lego group plan to continue providing server and customer support moving forward, and will continue selling existing expansion packs for the foreseeable future. But if you were hoping for new packs that would bring new characters into the story, it isn't happening.