Lego

Your Lego figures are about to embark on heart-stopping adventures with chariot races and gladiatorial combat. But first you'll need to assemble 9,036 pieces to create the Colosseum in Rome, the "largest Lego brick set launched to date."

Architecture buffs as well as Lego fans will find plenty to admire here. "This epic Lego model features a recreation of the three distinct stories from the Colosseum, with each of these stories adorned with the columns of the Doric, Ionic and Corinthian orders," Lego said in statement Thursday when it unveiled the set.

The 9,036 pieces of the Colosseum snatched the record for biggest Lego set from the 7,541-piece Star Wars Millennium Falcon released in 2017.

Lego has taken pains with the details of the Colosseum kit. Three shades of brick colors give it an authentic look. Lego even counted the "ribs" that make up a key part of the spectator stands. There are 80 of them. Once completed, the set will be 10.5 inches (27cm) high, 23.5 inches (59cm) long and 20.5 inches (52cm) wide.

"Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the Lego model," said set designer Rok Zgalin Kobe.

Lego recommends the ambitious brick kit for builders 18 and up. It will be available in Lego retail stores and on starting Nov. 27, which is Black Friday in the US.

Such a massive set comes with a substantial price tag. (£450, AU$750).

You'll need to provide your own Russell Crowe minifig.