Lego brilliantly confronts dad who works too hard and doesn't see 6-year-old

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Lego; YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Some people work too hard.

They become obsessed. They ignore their families. They behave as if work is all that matters.

In such circumstances, kids may use imagination to make up at least a little for a dad who isn't there.

The Taiwanese arm of Lego decided to show one dad what this is truly like, in the most emotive and overt way possible.

The ad features 6-year-old Hsiao Feng. His dad, who repairs cars, is rarely home.

So Hsiao Feng builds him a Lego car that won't break down. This way, dad won't be so tired when he does finally get home.

Lego then decided to show Hsiao Feng's dad a little of what was happening inside his son's head.

The toymaker didn't do it in private. It projected Hsiao Feng on vast screens, one of which was on dad's walk home from work.

Some will wonder whether dad truly had no idea what was going on. Still, he seems genuinely stunned by the sudden confrontation with a reality of which he was perhaps unaware.

Though this ad beautifully addresses a father-child relationship, it applies to so many more relationships within the family.

How many husbands and wives work so hard that they won't stop to address moments that their spouse might deem important: an anniversary, a significant birthday or even a simple weekend away?

It's surely worse now as we let technology make us permanently connected, when the one thing we really need is to switch off and be with those we love.

There's a long weekend coming up. How many family members, however, will see it as a weekend of longing for simple family time?