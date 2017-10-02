Lego

Boba Fett needs to hand over a frozen Han Solo to collect his bounty, and this exclusive Lego BrickHeadz set brings them both to New York Comic-Con 2017.

The Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite set features the two Star Wars characters in the blocky BrickHeadz style, consisting of 329 pieces and costing $40. While this set will only be available at New York Comic-Con and Lego doesn't plan to offer it internationally, its price converts to roughly £30 or AU$50.

The Han Solo figure, which looks a bit like an ice cube in the above photo, is the first of the BrickHeadz designs to show a character with their eyes closed. It has the biggest BrickHeadz base made to date.

Meanwhile the Boba Fett BreakHeadz emphasizes the bounty hunter's helmet and shows him holding his gun.

