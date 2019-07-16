Lego

A life-size Lego Batman will join the crowds of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, celebrating the character's 80th anniversary.

Revealed by Lego on Tuesday, the caped crusader will stand at 6.5 feet tall, is made of 44,051 bricks and took 270 hours to build.

Accompanying the statue will be an even bigger 3D, Lego-brick mural design of the Detective Comics #1,000 variant comic book cover. That mural is made from 97,768 pieces and is over 10 feet tall.

Both the statue and the mural will be on display at Lego's Comic-Con booth. The convention kicks off Wednesday evening and runs through Sunday.

