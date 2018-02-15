Enlarge Image Lego Ideas

If any historical figure deserves her own Lego set, it's the famous aviatrix Amelia Earhart. She completed her cross-Atlantic trip in 1932, and then became the first person to fly across the Pacific in 1935.

Of course, it was her mysterious and tragic disappearance in 1937, when she and navigator Fred Noonan attempted to fly around the world, that made her even more famous than her triumphant flights. No traces of the two or their plane were ever found.

This new Lego set is proposed by author Brad Meltzer who wrote the kids' book "I am Amelia Earhart" (with illustrations by Chris Eliopoulos) from his "Ordinary People Change the World" books series.

Other books in the series include biographies written especially for kids of Jane Goodall, Sacagawea, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Gandhi and more.

The proposed Lego set -- which you can vote for if you want it to be considered for an official Lego review -- consists of 186 parts, which includes an Earhart minifigure and her yellow biplane named Canary.

If the Lego set receives 10,000 votes then a team of Lego specialists, including set designers, marketing and business representatives, will evaluate and decide if it has potential to become an official Lego set. The group analyzes the votes and the project information, and also figures out the set's playability, safety and whether it's a good fit for the Lego brand.

This Lego set is a co-creation of Meltzer and Dr. Ellen Kooijman (geochemist and creator of the Lego Research Institute).