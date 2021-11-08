Elon Musk Tesla stock poll EV tax credits Google Doodle celebrates Indian biologist Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals
Lego advent calendars on sale now spotlight Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter

Count down the days until Christmas with some of your favorite characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more.

screen-shot-2021-11-03-at-4-52-24-pm.png
Amazon/Screenshot by CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Lego's advent calendar sets get you a sampling of themed Lego toys in a convenient set, in which you discover a new toy every day of the holiday season.

These Lego kits can supplement another larger Lego set or can be combined to create your own scenes in each featured movie universe or category. With sets ranging from Marvel's The Avengers to Star Wars to Harry Potter, these calendars let you build (literally) an ensemble of your favorite characters to help you count down the holidays. With easy to follow instructions, these kits are fun for the whole family, even for first time builders. Be warned though! We have seen these sets sell out quickly in the past, so don't hesitate to grab yours today.

Among the fun ones we're noting -- all of which are currently in stock at Amazon:

If Lego's not your thing, we have some other options worth checking out. Though, to our point above, many of these are already sold out (or will be soon).

