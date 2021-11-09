Lego's $800 Star Wars AT-AT dares you to knock it over

Lego

Lego's beefy revealed Tuesday brings the big battle vehicle to life with a price tag rivaling the cost of an iPhone 13. Coming in at $800 (£749, AU$1,300), the 6,785 piece set includes nine minifigures, with several interior spaces to build out in addition to the hulking carrier.

The AT-AT itself features movable legs that can be posed to fit any scene the builder wants to re-create, and an interior that measures over 24.5 inches (62 centimeters) high. Lego says that's enough space to store four speeder bikes and 40 minifigures, in case you're looking for a place to keep other Lego Star Wars figures you may have on hand.

Lego

The set includes minifigs of Luke Skywalker, General Veers, a Snowtrooper Commander, four snowtroopers and two AT-AT drivers, with the Skywalker figure able to attach to the AT-AT with a cable.

It has nearly all of the ingredients to re-create The Empire Strikes Back scene where an AT-AT topples into the snow of Hoth, but good luck picking up all of those pieces if you do.

Lego's AT-AT is set for release on Nov. 26. While there aren't any Star Wars movies coming out in 2021, Disney Plus is set to debut The Book of Boba Fett series this year on Dec. 29. The Star Wars TV spinoff will eventually be joined by the third season of The Mandalorian, which began shooting this fall, and future series featuring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Meanwhile director Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron film has reportedly been delayed. It previously was set to begin production in 2022.