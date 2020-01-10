Rush/Facebook

Neil Peart, the legendary drummer and lyricist for the innovative rock band Rush, died on Jan. 7 at age 67, according to an official statement by Rush on Friday. Peart, who died in Santa Monica, California, had been battling brain cancer for over three years.

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and bandmate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredible brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma)," Rush said in a statement on Friday. "We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family's need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil's name. Rest in peace brother."

Peart is considered one of the greatest drummers of all time, best known for his lengthy and inventive drum solos.

Performing alongside singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in the progressive rock band Rush, Peart not only created a new kind of drumming that would influence musicians for decades, but was also an accomplished lyricist who would reference everything from classic literature to science fiction in his songs.

In the song Cygnus X-1, for instance, he references an astronomical adventure into the heart of a black hole.

Fellow musicians and fans -- including Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler, actor Jack Black, Questlove, rapper Chuck D, Superchunk's Mac McCaughan, drummer Josh Freese and others -- took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary drummer.

I just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this - he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family.

– Brian pic.twitter.com/T5qjECWX1W — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 10, 2020

Tweeted rock musician Mark Slaughter, "Rush's music influenced me and so many musicians as a composer, lyricist and rock's most meticulous drummer ever. Thank you Neil."

The master will be missed - Neil Peart RIP #RushForever pic.twitter.com/o4Y6chFiB3 — Jack Black (@jackblack) January 10, 2020

Said actor and musician Jack Black, "The master will be missed."

"What a brilliant and wonderful man," rock bassist Billy Sheehan tweeted. "He left his mark on the world, music, drumming and so much more. With absolute love and Respect, Rest In Peace."

...dude...fu%+in Neil The GAWD. All respect due to the legend. RIP. @ Hamilton, Ontario https://t.co/kuqlmiG1ku — Director Questlove (@questlove) January 10, 2020

At the end of a crazy @rockhall night in 2013 where @rushtheband & @PublicEnemyFTP were inducted. It was just myself & Neil PEart alone talkin & laughing low in relief the long night was over-a small table backstage sharing a unique moment without much word. Rest in Beats my man — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart drummer for Canadian rock band #Rush Condolences to his family and fellow band members Geddy and Alex #Rush #neilpeart — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart. A true artist and a sweet, good guy. And probably the most air drummed drummer of all time. This is my tribute...air drumming one of THE greatest, iconic drum moments in rock history. #neilpeart #rush https://t.co/01RW6pYWIl — Josh Freese (@joshfreese) January 10, 2020

Sorry to hear this. https://t.co/cZWcAj1p2Y — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) January 10, 2020

Fuck this timeline. Definition of gut punched. I feel like I just lost my cool uncle. My cool uncle that was also the best rock drummer to ever live. So sad there will never be Rush 50, still thought I’d see them one last time in Toronto doing a one off. RIP Neil Peart pic.twitter.com/FpMTMJT199 — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) January 10, 2020

The greatest of all time. RIP Neil Peart. I’m going to go raise a glass and then air-drum the shit out of Tom Sawyer. https://t.co/pL3xL4PUa0 — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart. Idol of my first band's drummer & yet we could never cover any of their songs. Too hard! #workingman #spiritofradio #RUSH #neilpeart — superchunk (@superchunk) January 10, 2020

Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020

My deepest and most sincere condolences to Neil’s family and friends, and to Rush fans everywhere. What a brilliant and wonderful man. He left his mark on the world, music, drumming and so much more. With absolute love and Respect, Rest In Peace. https://t.co/569ssIL8pr pic.twitter.com/5bccoBnuIf — Billy Sheehan (@BillyonBass) January 10, 2020