Legend of Zelda hero Link comes to Super Mario Maker 2 for free

The Master Sword powerup turns Mario into Link, and opens up a whole bunch of new gameplay options.

Super Mario Maker 2 is adding Legend of Zelda hero Link -- star of Nintendo Switch adventures Breath of the Wild and Link's Awakening -- in its Dec. 5 update, Nintendo revealed in a trailer Monday. You can use the Master Sword pickup to transform Mario into Link.

screenshot-2019-12-02-at-10-32-07.png

A quartet of Links go on an adventure together in Super Mario Maker 2.

 Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET