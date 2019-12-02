Super Mario Maker 2 is adding Legend of Zelda hero Link -- star of Nintendo Switch adventures Breath of the Wild and Link's Awakening -- in its Dec. 5 update, Nintendo revealed in a trailer Monday. You can use the Master Sword pickup to transform Mario into Link.
Discuss: Legend of Zelda hero Link comes to Super Mario Maker 2 for free
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.