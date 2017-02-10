LeEco's Valentine's Day flash sale includes deals on large-screen TV and smartphone

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

You may not have heard of LeEco, but this Chinese company bills itself as making high-end products for budget prices. But the truth is the real deals on LeEco's products are to be had during one its flash sales, the next of which is on Valentine Days.

LeEco says the sale begins Tuesday, February 14, 12:01 a.m. EST and will end when quantities are gone or at 11:59 p.m. EST. We reviewed the LePro3 smartphone and gave it 3.5 stars at its list price of $399.

Super4 X65 4K TV -- $849 ($350 instant rebate applied towards the MSRP of $1,399, while supplies last) Customers who purchase a Le Pro3 will also receive a three-month DIRECTV NOW trial and three free months of EcoPass.

