Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge from The Simpsons is now a real video game you can play

If you're any kind of a fan of The Simpsons you'll remember Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge.

In the episode Marge Be Not Proud, from season 7, Bart steals a copy of Bonestorm, the Mortal Kombat parody game that every kid in The Simpsons is obsessed with. Shenanigans occur and the end result is Bart, instead of getting Bonestorm for Christmas, receiving Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge.



The joke here is golf games are the worst and no child would ever want to play one, but as a long time fan of games like PGA Tour, I've always wanted to play Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge.

And now I can.

Aaron Demeter has created a near pitch-perfect version of the game. It's shockingly accurate, uses audio for the episode. It's basically everything I've ever dreamed of.

Be right back, currently trying to figure out how to hit the ball into the parking lot.