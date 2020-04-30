LeBron James reveals new Space Jam logo (and release date)

Ronald Martinez, Getty Images

Remember Space Jam? Of course you do. Michael Jordan playing basketball with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Toons? CLASSIC.

For an entire generation of folks in their late 20s/early 30s Space Jam was the movie. The movie you tortured your parents with and wore out the VCR watching.

The good news: It's coming back with LeBron James doing the Michael Jordan thing.

The movie is called Space Jam: A New Legacy, as revealed on LeBron's Instagram.

Good timing LeBron, with The Last Dance being shown on ESPN, the GOAT discussion has firmly swung back in Jordan's direction. Absolute power move by LeBron to trump him with the Space Jam reveal. Well played.

Considering LeBron's move into movies (he starred in Smallfoot most recently) this movie could be worth watching. They need to bring back Bill Murray though. Make it happen!