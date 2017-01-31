LeBron James' dig into Charles Barkley lights up social media

CNET

When you come at @KingJames, you better not miss.

LeBron James sparked the top trending topic on Twitter after the basketball star had enough of Charles Barkley's snipes at him. James' devastating response has people on Twitter buzzing.

People on Twitter are also shouting down Steve Bannon, one of President Donald Trump's closest advisers.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about on Facebook and Twitter. Here's what is trending on social media this Tuesday:

Barkley: NBA commentator and former basketball star Charles Barkley is Twitter's top trend on Tuesday morning after LeBron James dug into him. Barkley has consistently criticized James over his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and, in recent weeks, took the all-star to task about his arguments with team management. On Monday night, James fired back, bringing up Barkley's history in an interview with ESPN, including Barkley's gambling debt and the time he threw a man through a window. On Twitter, people are giving Barkley's career its last rites with a comic touch.

#RoastOfSteveBannon: Trump's chief strategist is the target of a Twitter firestorm. The trending hashtag, with more than 29,500 tweets, is dedicated to ridiculing and condemning the former CEO of Breitbart News, who now works next to Trump and on the National Security Council. People on Twitter are recalling his rise at Breitbart, a controversial right-wing news and opinion site. The Twitter takedown of Bannon hits all the sour notes.

Chuck Schumer: The New York senator is trending on Twitter for the second day in a row as he continues to speak out against Trump. Like Trump's previous political opponents, "Lyin' Ted," "Crooked Hillary" and "Little Marco," the president has nicknamed Schumer "Fake Tears Chuck." This references the Democrat's emotional response to Trump's refugee and immigration ban, enacted on Friday. More than 147,000 tweets are mentioning the Senate minority leader.



Under Armour: The athletic wear company is trending on Twitter after its earnings failed to keep up the pace. Its sales slumped in 2016 holiday-shopping season, and revenue growth dropped from 20 percent or higher over 26 straight quarters to 12 percent in the most recent quarter. Revenue growth is expected to keep dropping. On Twitter, people are talking about Under Armour's plunge and what's ahead for the company.

MacBook Pro: The Touch Bar has been barred from the bar exam. Apple's latest laptop, with the touchscreen bar at the top of the keyboard, won't be allowed into law exams in some states because of its predictive text function that potentially could help students cheat. More than 180,000 people are talking about the MacBook Pro on Facebook, with many chuckling over the unforeseen issue.

Be sure to check out Social Cues' weekly roundup called T.GIF. It will pop up every Friday on CNET's Snapchat and Instagram accounts. Add us on Instagram at @CNET or on Snapchat at @CNETsnaps. Our social accounts also feature CNET Update daily and Mailbox Mondays. Join us!