Learn a new language while saving 50% at Babbel

If one of your personal improvement goals during the pandemic has been to master a new language, there's never been a better time. And I don't mean it's a good time because it looks like staying at home is the new normal. Right now, language learning app , which makes immersing yourself in a foreign language more affordable than ever.

In CNET's recent roundup of the best language learning apps of 2020, Babbel topped the list. Reviewer Shelby Brown said that of the apps in her roundup, Babbel was most like a traditional foreign language course in an online school curriculum. The app has an encouragingly minimalist layout and each lesson is bite-sized -- just 15 minutes so you can fit it into your busy workday.

From now through Aug. 9, Babbel is offering 50% off its six-month, 12-month, and 24-month subscriptions plans. To get the deal, go to the site's deal page and spin the wheel of savings. Spoiler alert: It'll always land on 50%. Here's how the savings add up:

6 months: Regularly $44.70, you can get Babbel for $22.35 ($3.73 per month)

Regularly $44.70, you can get Babbel for $22.35 ($3.73 per month) 12 months: Regularly $83.40, you can get Babbel for $41.45 ($3.45 per month)

Regularly $83.40, you can get Babbel for $41.45 ($3.45 per month) 24 months: Regularly $155.95, you can get Babbel for $77.90 ($3.25 per month)

There are over a dozen languages to choose from, including Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Russian, Norwegian, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Danish, Swedish and Turkish.

