'Leaked' Samsung Galaxy S8 pic shows on-screen controls, no home button

The rumor that the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 will ditch its physical home button for on-screen controls gains more credence with a new image -- supposedly of the flagship phone in question.

The picture, which comes our way via SamMobile (through other leak sources), shows a tall, narrow device with a large screen-to-body ratio and no physical home button at the bottom bumper.

Instead, you see a Back arrow on the bottom navigation strip, below a soft key for the Settings menu, and near three dots that indicate you can swipe to see more screens. And the screen that the phone is on? That would be the Apps Edge screen used on Edge family phones and the Note 7, before the latter was recalled due to faulty batteries.

The Galaxy S8 and larger S8 Plus are rumored to launch March 29 with curved displays, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor and the Bixby AI assistant.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.