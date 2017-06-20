Leaked recording discusses Apple’s efforts to prevent leaks

Benjamin Geskin

Apple's reportedly employing former members of the US Military, the Secret Service, the FBI and the National Security Agency to prevent internal leaks. Ironically, this info was obtained by a recording of an internal company meeting leaked to the digital news company "The Outline."

According to the Outline, the recording was one of many presentations for Apple employees about keeping the company's secrets safe. The meeting shed light on just how far the secretive tech giant will go to try to keep its upcoming products under wraps.

Apple employs a number of investigators with impressive resumes around the world to both prevent future leaks and to catch perpetrators when leaks do occur. The Outline notes that many past leaks came from the company's production facilities, but more recent leaks are originating closer to home -- including Apple's campuses in California.

We know quite a few rumors about the upcoming iPhone 8 thanks to possible leaks. We'll see if Apple's internal meetings can restore the surprise to Apple's major product announcements.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.