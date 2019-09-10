Leaked Pixel 4 XL shots appear to show hefty bezel

Google

The Google Pixel 4 leaks keep coming, but this time around it's for the XL variant. Images of the new phone appear to have showed up on Reddit and give an idea of how the larger version of the next Pixel might look.

A Reddit user posted purported images of the Google Pixel 4 XL on the Pixel subreddit late Monday. The four pics show the front and back shots of the phone, including one shot of the phone in a person's hand with the screen on. Seeing the phone full display shows a top bezel that's large in comparison to other recent phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Monday saw another Pixel 4 leak when what appears to be a promotional video for the phone showed up on a Spanish tech site. An image of an orange Google Pixel 4 was also spotted on Chinese social network Weibo.

While Google has confirmed the phone is coming, it has yet to give a date for its Pixel 4 event. The company tends to release its new phones in October. Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.