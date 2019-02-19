CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Headphones

Leaked pics show Galaxy Buds in safety yellow like cheapest Galaxy S10

If these are real, Samsung's going bananas with its color scheme in 2019.

samsung-galaxy-buds-1550481715-0-0-winfuture
WinFuture

It looks like Samsung's got a pair of lemon-drop Galaxy Buds earbuds to go with its  banana-yellow budget Galaxy S10E.

WinFuture has posted purported renders of the upcoming headphones -- we've seen them in white, already -- and while we'll probably continue to struggle to decide exactly what shade of yellow the new Galaxy ensemble is, they're certainly eye-catching.

We'll find out for sure if Samsung is really releasing a pair in this color tomorrow when the company holds its Galaxy S10 launch at its Unpacked event in advance of Mobile World Congress next week.

Samsung declined to comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Yep, the Galaxy S10 leaked again
3:49

Mobile World Congress 2019

Next Article: Qualcomm already has a new 5G chip that promises sleeker, long-lasting phones