Leaked pics show Galaxy Buds in safety yellow like cheapest Galaxy S10

It looks like Samsung's got a pair of lemon-drop Galaxy Buds earbuds to go with its banana-yellow budget Galaxy S10E.
WinFuture has posted purported renders of the upcoming headphones -- we've seen them in white, already -- and while we'll probably continue to struggle to decide exactly what shade of yellow the new Galaxy ensemble is, they're certainly eye-catching.
We'll find out for sure if Samsung is really releasing a pair in this color tomorrow when the company holds its Galaxy S10 launch at its Unpacked event in advance of Mobile World Congress next week.
Samsung declined to comment.
