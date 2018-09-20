Leaked pics of Huawei's updated Freebuds show wireless charging on Mate 20 phone

WinFuture.de

Looks like Huawei's upcoming flagship phone, the Mate 20 Pro, might have company when it's officially unveiled on Oct. 16.

Leaked pictures posted Wednesday on German site Winfuture.de appear to show an updated version of the company's totally wireless earbuds, called Freebuds. The earphones, which look a lot like Apple's AirPods, can be charged in their case by USB-C or wirelessly on a Qi charging pad, or seemingly directly on top of the upcoming Mate 20 phones, according to the site.

Called Freebuds 2 Pro, they will supposedly support hi-res wireless audio, Google Assistant control and have bone conduction capabilities, allowing it to distinguish your voice from others using AI technology.

Huawei announced an Oct.16 launch event for its Mate 20 phone series at IFA, Europe's largest trade show, where it also announced the Mate 20 Lite, a 6.3-inch midrange phone.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.