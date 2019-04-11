Leaked photos show new OnePlus 7 Pro phone, has Samsung-like edge screen

IT Station

Supposed images of an upcoming OnePlus phone were leaked yesterday on the Chinese social networking site Weibo. The account that posted it, which goes by the username IT Station, uploaded two photos: one that included the phone's edge, which resembles the edges seen on high-end Samsung phones, and another that listed key hardware specs.

Since the company launched its first OnePlus One in 2014, OnePlus has garnered a reputation for making phones with premium specs at a wallet-friendly price. For the past few years, OnePlus has launched two flagships a year; the phones offer reliable, high-end experiences for hundreds of dollars less than iPhones and Galaxy S devices.

Now playing: Watch this: OnePlus 6T's in-screen fingerprint reader looks to the...

In addition to launching the OnePlus 7, expected sometime in the spring, the company will release a separate 5G phone slated for May. It's unclear which of these phones these photos depict, but given that the device name listed is "OnePlus 7 Pro," this could be OnePlus' 5G phone. However, because these popped up on unofficial channels and OnePlus declined to comment on them, it's best to remain skeptical.

If these photos are accurate, though, that could mean the 5G phone has no front-facing camera on the front of the display, thin bezels and a 6.7-inch screen that curves on the left and right edges. The device could also have a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB of RAM and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-, 16- and 8-megapixel camera.