Leaked photos appear to confirm Galaxy S20 name for new Samsung phone

XDA Developers

We're less than a month from the next Samsung reveal, and it appears that at least one of the new handsets will be called the Galaxy S20, apparently leaping a full 10 numbers from the current flagship phone, the Galaxy S10.

XDA Developers

XDA Developers published images on Sunday of a handset labeled Galaxy S20 Plus, suggesting we might see a trio handsets under that brand. The handset's startup screen also appears to confirm that name. The Galaxy S20 name had surfaced before, but this is the first time it's been seemingly confirmed by photos.

Samsung is widely believed to be unveiling at least one new handset on Feb. 11 at its Unpacked event in San Francisco. Samsung is also expected to reveal its second foldable phone. The device, which is rumored to bend vertically like the Motorola Razr, will reportedly go by the name of Galaxy Bloom.

XDA Developers reported that the images show a smaller bezel on the Galaxy S20's front display than previous models and it appears to have 2.5D glass instead of its usual curved glass.

The handset is rumored to sport a 12-megapixel main lens, as well as an ultrawide, telephoto and perhaps a macro lens.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.