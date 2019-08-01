Leaked dongle hints at end of the headphone jack on Galaxy Note 10

Roland Quandt

The headphone jack on phones had a good run, but like all good things, it eventually must end. That end seems to have finally arrived with the new Galaxy Note 10 line.

After being one of the last holdouts against the trend of ditching the headphone jack, it appears that Samsung is going to do just that for the Note 10 line. In new leaked images shared by Roland Quandt and SamMobile, its seems pretty clear Samsung is planning a 3.5mm headphone jack to USB-C dongle for its new Note 10 and 10+.

The dongle itself looks like, well, a headphone adapter no different than what Apple makes for its iPhones or Google makes for its Pixels. But it does signal the end of an era, showing that Samsung is indeed planning to move on without the port going forward.

It is unclear if Samsung will include the dongle in the box (like Google) or charge separately for it (like Apple). That answer, as well as Samsung's heavily rumored and leaked next flagships, will likely need to wait until Samsung's Unpacked event on August 7.