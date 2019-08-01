The headphone jack on phones had a good run, but like all good things, it eventually must end. That end seems to have finally arrived with the new Galaxy Note 10 line.
After being one of the last holdouts against the trend of ditching the headphone jack, it appears that Samsung is going to do just that for the Note 10 line. In new leaked images shared by Roland Quandt and SamMobile, its seems pretty clear Samsung is planning a 3.5mm headphone jack to USB-C dongle for its new Note 10 and 10+.
The dongle itself looks like, well, a headphone adapter no different than what Apple makes for its iPhones or Google makes for its Pixels. But it does signal the end of an era, showing that Samsung is indeed planning to move on without the port going forward.
It is unclear if Samsung will include the dongle in the box (like Google) or charge separately for it (like Apple). That answer, as well as Samsung's heavily rumored and leaked next flagships, will likely need to wait until Samsung's Unpacked event on August 7.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
Big four US carriers face off over 5G: We compare their peak speeds: We tested Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile's early 5G network speeds two ways.
Apple
-
reading•Leaked dongle hints at end of the headphone jack on Galaxy Note 10
-
Aug 1•Galaxy Note 10 is Samsung's last chance to impress me this year
-
Aug 1•Apple's HomeKit partners show off some new tricks for the smart home ahead of iOS 13
-
Aug 1•Google parent Alphabet overtakes Apple to become world's most cash-rich company
-
•See All
Discuss: Leaked dongle hints at end of the headphone jack on Galaxy Note 10
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.