Le Creuset's two new colors have us dreaming of springtime

Le Creuset

Le Creuset -- the French cookware company known for colorful Dutch ovens and cast-iron pans -- has released two new colors to add to its ever-growing collection: nectar and artichaut. Starting Jan. 30, the two colors will be available for purchase from Le Creuset, Sur La Table and Williams Sonoma, in a slew of items.

Nectar and artichaut are a welcome change from the ubiquitous pastels that are often released for springtime. The nectar is a more muted honey, with both dark and light yellows, while the artichaut, inspired by the colors of an artichoke, is a mix of deep green and sea glass green-blue.

Le Creuset

Both colors are available in enameled cast iron and stoneware products -- with the nectar painted on 10 enameled cast-iron pieces and artichaut on nine -- from the covered rectangular casserole to the signature braiser. Plus, there's a host of accessories as well, like a honey pot (in nectar, of course), tea mugs, ramekins, salt and pepper grinders and kettles.

While both colors can now be purchased on Le Creuset's website, Williams Sonoma will be adding only nectar to its collection, and Sur La Table will add only artichaut. And if you already own a handful of Le Creuset's other colors and don't think nectar or artichaut will match what's in your kitchen, Le Creuset guarantees that you can mix and match these two colors with any of the brand's other options, arguing that these two can complement just about everything.

Le Creuset There's nothing quite like Le Creuset's round Dutch oven. The enameled pot can move effortlessly from the stove to the oven, perfect for soups, stews and even baking bread.

Sur La Table Whether you want to poach, sear, roast, stir-fry, slow cook, simmer or braise, an all-in-one braiser does it all.

Le Creuset Honey deserves to fill this nectar-colored pot. The stoneware pot comes with a silicone honey dipper.

Sur La Table Cast-iron skillets are a staple in kitchens, so why not eschew the traditional black for this lovely artichoke? The round skillet is ideal for stovetop frying and oven baking, plus the sloped sides make it easy to pour out excess oil or drippings.