Le Creuset's online factory sale has luxury cookware as much as 50% off

There probably isn't a cookware brand as recognizable as Le Creuset. It's become something of a status symbol but that's simply because the French manufacturer has been crafting the absolute highest quality cookware for nearly a century. Oh, and it's very pretty too.

Right now Le Creuset is holding its annual Factory to Table sale, which means you can snag a piece of fine French cookery for far less than usual. This is the first time Le Creuset is holding this sale online (usually it's in-store only). Translation: It's kind of a big deal.

From handsome Dutch ovens to cast iron skillets and saucepans, many of the Le Creuset pieces are down as much as 50%. But it's not just swag for your stovetop. Le Creuset bakeware, bowls and even a coffee set are on discount during the flash sale. All of these items will be available at these prices as long as inventory allows and many will surely sell out. Prices are also subject to change, pending inventory, but you can save as much as $100 off the sticker price of certain items.

Check out our favorite picks from the limited-run Le Creuset Factory to Table sale happening now.

Le Creuset Imagine this beauty heaping with a pot of spicy meatballs or slow-braised lamb stew. The high walls allow for messy frying. Plus, the tight-fitting lid will keep contents moist and self-basting during a roast or bake.

Le Creuset This soup pot with sloped sides is the ideal vessel for building a sauce or stovetop simmering but can be used in the oven for braising and roasting. The matching trivet protects your table so you can serve your creation straight from the dashing dish.

Le Creuset A smaller version of the iconic Dutch oven, this 1-quart cast iron pot is good for roasting small birds or an oven-baked casserole for two. The enameled Dutch oven needs no seasoning and it's suitable for both stovetop and oven use. Available in lavender or powder blue.