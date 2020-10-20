Luxurious Le Creuset Dutch ovens are nearly 40% off on Amazon right now

Le Creuset

If you were to poll cookware nerds about the most sought after and drooled over pieces, the Le Creuset Dutch oven would almost certainly be at the top of the list. Nearly 100 years of fine French craftsmanship aside, a quality Dutch oven is just about the most versatile and reliable pot you can own -- especially this time of year -- for braising, baking bread, making stews, soups, sauces and roughly 101 other things. Your Dutch oven is likely to be in use more often than not, to be quite honest. At this very moment, the is marked down 38% to just $160 on Amazon. With a consistent chill in the air and holidays fast approaching, the timing couldn't be better.

This hearty piece of cookware can only be described as iconic and it's available in six colors at the limited sale price on Amazon. That includes cherry red, cactus green, flame orange, Marseille blue, oyster gray and deep indigo. The Dutch oven is made from sturdy cast iron for optimal heat retention with enameled coating for easy cleanup and is oven safe up to 500 degrees. We rarely see Le Creuset cookware drop to prices this low, but the sale is for today only so you'd be wise to snap one up post haste!