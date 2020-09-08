CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Xbox Series S will launch at $299 Stimulus check calculator Apple's online-only event set for Sept. 15 Breath of the Wild gets a Nintendo Switch prequel General Motors to build Nikola Badger Peloton's cheaper treadmill to cost $2,495 Sunspot looks like a Star Wars sarlacc

A large Le Creuset Dutch oven, cast iron roaster and stockpot are on sale

Fall savings from one of the best in fine French cookware.

Deal
Savings
Price

It's almost fall and lovers of fine French cookware should get excited. Le Creuset is the creme de la creme in cookware and the iconic kitchen brand is dropping prices on a few best-sellers to usher in fall cooking. You can snag a large 6.75-quart Dutch oven for just $250, for instance, which is $130 off the normal price. There's also a carbon steel stockpot with vintage appeal down to $120 and a 7-quart cast-iron roaster for $85 off, down to $200 right now.

If you don't know about Le Creuset, there probably isn't a cookware brand more recognizable or respected by professional chefs and serious home cooks. It's become something of a kitchen status symbol, but that's because these French cookware crafters have been making some of the best enameled cast-iron kitchen and cookware for nearly a century now. It's all built to last a literal lifetime (seriously, these things get passed down through generations). Oh, and they look pretty great, too. The limited-run fall includes everything a large Dutch ovens, a steel stockpots with a vintage vibe and signature cast iron roaste for all your holiday feasts. Each is available 11 of in Le Creuset's famously warm and whimsical hues. 

Read moreThe best direct-to-consumer kitchen knives in 2020

Bonus: With any purchase of $300 Le Creuset will include a free salt and pepper mill set when you plug in special code FLAVOR at checkout.

Le Creuset 6.75-quart round wide Dutch oven: $250

You save: $130
Le Creuset

A Le Creuset Dutch oven isn't just a reliable and versatile piece of cookware, it's practically a family heirloom for many cooks. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal on the enameled cast-iron oven in this the largest size. Best of all, it's available in 11 fun colors at this sale price.

$250 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset signature roaster: $200

You save $85
Le Creuset

Casseroles, holiday roasts, shepherds pie and even desserts. There's a lot you can do with this roaster and it's down $85 for the large 7-quart size. The signature roaster is coated in easy to clean ceramic but with a sturdy cast iron base that holds heat.  

$200 at Le Creuset

Le Creuset 16-quart carbon steel stockpot: $120

You save $30
Le Creuset

It is definitely stockpot season and this carbon steel number is down $30. Perfect for everything from boiling pasta water, to chowders, stews and chilis. This one comes in smaller sizes if you want and available in 10+ colors. 

$120 at Le Creuset