All the Le Creuset cookware is 20% off at Williams Sonoma

For the first time ever, Williams Sonoma is dropping the prices on its entire, expansive Le Creuset collection, now down 20% off already discounted prices. That means there are big deals to be had on fancy cast-iron Dutch ovens, frying pans and even the legacy brand's recent collaboration with Star Wars movies. That's right, you can own the world's best piece of enameled cast-iron cookware emblazoned with, arguably, the galaxy's most evil overlord.

It's all made in a country not so far, far away -- France -- but ships to your door fast, and for free. Check out our picks below for the best Le Creuset cookware currently on sale at Williams Sonoma.

Le Creuset When the French legacy cookware brand decided to collab with the iconic sci-fi series, we were left scratching our heads. But the pieces totally work! Our favorite is the Darth Vader cast-iron round oven with a subtle tribute to the evil lord both on top and under the sturdy lid. The large jet black Dutch oven has all of the craftsmanship and quality of a Le Creuset -- with a little fandom flare.

Le Creuset Perhaps the most iconic piece from Le Creuset's beloved line. This classic deep Dutch oven has 5.25 quarts of cooking capacity and extra deep sides making it perfect for large roasts and braises, as well as big batches of soup or stew. It comes in four fun colors at this sale price.

Le Creuset It's not just Dutch ovens on discount. You can score this 10.25- or 12-inch frying pan for as much as $100 off. A great multiuse cast-iron pan with an expansive surface and superior heat retention. This dishwasher-safe signature fry pan is available in a fleet of fun colors, too.