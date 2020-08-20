Le Creuset, All-Clad, Riedel and more on sale at Nordstrom

Deal Savings Price













Attention! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now live to everyone. You, your grandma, your uncle -- you can even tell the nosy next-door neighbor. (After you secure the things you want, of course). Once a year, Nordy's unleashes a doozy of a sale, on everything from beauty products to clothing and shoes. But we're here for anything kitchen-related, and luckily there is lots of good stuff marked down in that category. This year, the upscale retailer did things a little differently with its Anniversary Sale, opting to provide early access to preview everything that would be on sale. Nordstrom credit card holders had early access to these sale prices, for instance, and a few things did sell out, but as of this week, the sale is open to anyone and everyone. That's good news because there are some major steals on brands we love like Le Creuset, Riedel, SMEG, All-Clad and more.

Here are some of our top picks from the annual Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale on now.

Le Creuset Your sugar, flour, coffee and tea bags would kill for a home this nice. The iconic French cookware brand makes the enameled stoneware canister in five charming colors, all available at the sale price right now. A 1.5-quart canister from the same line is also on sale.

Nordstrom A lovely wooden bowl to encourage more salad eating in your household.

Nordstrom The Austrian producer of high-quality stemware is an industry standard at fine restaurants and for folks who take their wine seriously. A four-pack for $44 is a very nice price.

Nordstrom Showcase your favorite wine in style, thanks to this chic decanter. The streamlined design is topped with a copper ring stopper that's bound to dress up even the cheapest of bottles.

Nordstrom These cocktail-making essentials will brighten up any home bar thanks to the coppery finish. The set includes a shaker, ice bucket, four utensils, tongs, stand and tray.

Nordstrom The vintage-inspired look of this electric kettle is undeniably charming, but the appliance is still powered by contemporary technology. The kettle makes it easy to heat up water for tea, coffee and oatmeal, and comes in two different colors: gold and rose gold.

Nordstrom A toaster that's chic and functional, what more could you want? This unit boasts two extra-wide slots -- to fit thick or thin slices of bread -- complete with an automatic pop-up and removable crumb tray. The toaster also has functions to toast bagels, reheat and defrost.

All-Clad With all the extra cooking we're doing in quarantine, treating yourself to some of the best cookware on earth is a worthy investment. It doesn't get better than this All-Clad 10-piece set -- especially when it's 45% off.

All-Clad This item is currently out of stock but Nordstrom may replenish so check back. All-Clad is one of the best cookware producers ever and has earned itself a cult following. This two-piece set includes an 8-inch fry pan and 1-quart saucepan to sneak some glamour into your kitchen arsenal.

This article was originally written by Amy Schulman and updated by David Watsky at a later date.